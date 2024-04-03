Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 55,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.38 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

