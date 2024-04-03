Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.38 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

