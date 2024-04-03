Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.