Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Update

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 16,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.98. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amarin by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 649,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 170,670 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Amarin by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 622,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 283,564 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amarin by 103.4% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 704,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.