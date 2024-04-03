Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $217.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $180.49. Approximately 11,422,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,743,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.38.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.11. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.