American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

