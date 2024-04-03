Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.78% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $127,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,530 shares of company stock valued at $15,687,148. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.