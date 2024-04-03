Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

