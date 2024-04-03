Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price at $31.78

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $19.11 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

