Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $19.64

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Certara by 584.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

