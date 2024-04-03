Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $34.33

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.74 million, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,335.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

