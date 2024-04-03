Analysts Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price at C$3.19

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.39 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

