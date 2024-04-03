Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $5.64

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

