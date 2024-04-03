Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $61.60

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 10.3 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,812,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.