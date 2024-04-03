Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $55.88

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Unum Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNM stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.