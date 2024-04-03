Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of -96.15, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

