Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT Raised to $13.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.49% from the stock’s current price.

ANNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

