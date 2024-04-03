ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 5.0% in March

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $345.78 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.25 and a 200 day moving average of $317.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after buying an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

