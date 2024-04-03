Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

