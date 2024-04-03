Applied Digital (APLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $115,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Digital by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.