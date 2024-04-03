Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.00. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 687,581 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $674.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 1,801,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 865,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

