April Rieger Sells 27,513 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

April Rieger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60.

On Friday, February 2nd, April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96.

nCino Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Report on NCNO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,398,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.