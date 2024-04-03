Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.31, but opened at 4.48. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 4.43, with a volume of 775,121 shares.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.