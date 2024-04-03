Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 33,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,320 shares of company stock worth $1,354,774 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.9 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

