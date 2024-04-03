Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBKL opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 101.86%.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

