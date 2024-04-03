Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 211.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

