Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 14,991 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 192.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $31,419,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

