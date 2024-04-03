Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 6,286 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Down 2.4 %

AVAV stock opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.