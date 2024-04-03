Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 778,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.14% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.95. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

