Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.31 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 770.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

