Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,281 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $45,687,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

