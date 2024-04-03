Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 439,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.51.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

