Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Assurant in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

