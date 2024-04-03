AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in March

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

