ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.10

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.10 and traded as high as C$37.63. ATCO shares last traded at C$37.16, with a volume of 218,143 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.10.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

