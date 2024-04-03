ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
ATEX Resources Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ECRTF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
About ATEX Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.