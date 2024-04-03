Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLX opened at $18.63 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.