Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 75 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $18,726.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $861,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 159.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

