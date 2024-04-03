Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $301.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $309.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $325.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

