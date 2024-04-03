B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.69. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,622,856 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,104,000 after acquiring an additional 856,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,125,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,747,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,820 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

