Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.13. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3,478,031 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

