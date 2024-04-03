Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $14.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALY. Macquarie lowered shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of BALY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $611.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 639.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 801,095 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bally’s by 822.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation engages in the casinos, resorts, and online gaming businesses. It operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. The company owns and manages casinos, a golf course in New York, and a horse racetrack in Colorado under the Bally's brand.

