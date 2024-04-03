Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
BNDSF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.62.
About Banco de Sabadell
