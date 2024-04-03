Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

