Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
About Banco de Sabadell
