Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.98

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185.98 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 185.84 ($2.33), with a volume of 11267691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.12 ($2.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 270 ($3.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 265 ($3.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Trading Up 0.9 %

Barclays Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,962.96%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.