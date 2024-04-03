Base Resources (LON:BSE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 19,873 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Base Resources
Base Resources Stock Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.