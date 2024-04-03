Base Resources (LON:BSE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 19,873 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Base Resources Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.30. The stock has a market cap of £66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

