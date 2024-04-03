Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,307,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.