Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.77

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €130.77 ($140.61) and traded as high as €136.00 ($146.24). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €134.95 ($145.11), with a volume of 224,839 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is €136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.77.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

