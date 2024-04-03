Benchmark Trims Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Target Price to $6.00

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leafly Stock Performance

Leafly stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFLY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leafly by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

