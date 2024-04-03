Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BID Stock Performance
BPPPF opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. BID has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $23.40.
About BID
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BID
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.