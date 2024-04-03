Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BPPPF opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. BID has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

